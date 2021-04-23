DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Charges Pending For Suspect In I-290 Shooting, Connected To Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old
A man wanted in the shooting that killed 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on the city’s West Side this past weekend was shot and wounded by Chicago Police on the Eisenhower Expressway following a pursuit Thursday afternoon.
39 minutes ago
No Bond For Suspect In Lake Shore Drive Road Rage Shooting
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports the road rage story has Deandre Binion as the shooter. Kayden Swann, a 21-month-old was hit in the incident.
47 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
As Chicagoans Complain Of 'Astronomically Stupid' Mail Problems, Logistics Expert Says City Hit 'Particularly Hard' By Postal Service Issues
Logistics expert Kevin Kosar said mail delivery in Chicago was already challenging due to the harsh winters. Add to that a pandemic that has forced 120,000 postal workers to quarantine nationwide.
Charges Coming Soon For Suspect In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams
"Somebody needs to say something."
No Bond For Suspect CPD Says Shot 21-Month-Old Kayden Swann
"I think this is a great example of good police work."
CPD Bodycam Video Of Shootout At Back Of The Yards Home Depot
The officer who was hit by gunfire was released from the hospital that night.
Sports
Featured Sports
Jake Marisnick Leads Cubs' Suddenly Red Hot Offense In 15-2 Thumping Of Brewers, For 4th Straight Win
Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.
Bears Enter Draft With Issues To Address On Offense, Defense
The Bears let former All-Pro Kyle Fuller go for salary-cap reasons and could use another edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack after Robert Quinn managed two sacks last season.
Who Is Steve 'Mongo' McMichael?
Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael revealed this week that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Here are some important facts about McMichael, his career and his current physical condition.
Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Pound Hornets
Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece, and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.
Cubs Beat Mets On Heyward's Single In 10th For Three-Game Sweep
Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Cameron Krutwig Decides He Won't Be Using Extra Year Of Eligibility To Stay With Loyola, Will Be Going Pro
On Thursday, in a message on social media, Cameron Krutwig announced he won't be using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility to return to the Ramblers next season. He will be turning pro instead.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
CBSN Chicago
Watch Now
