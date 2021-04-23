CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weeks after he appeared to win re-election, an Illinois Appellate Court panel has ruled Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa is not eligible to hold public office in Illinois, due to a 1999 federal mail fraud conviction.
The ruling reverses earlier decisions by a lower court and a local election board.
“Roger Agpawa, having been convicted of the infamous crime of mail fraud in 1999, was not a duly qualified candidate for any statutorily created municipal office in Illinois, including the office of Mayor of the City of Markham, and is, therefore, ineligible to hold or to take the oath of office as Mayor of the City of Markham,” the appeals court ruling states.
Agpawa is a convicted felon and served time for federal mail fraud.
He ran and won office in 2017 but spent half his time fighting to get sworn in. Then Gov. Bruce Rauner stepped in and restored his citizen’s rights.
However, the appeals court ruled, while Rauner had the power to pardon Agpawa of any state crimes, he overstepped his authority when he restored Agpawa’s right to hold public office, which he lost as the result of a conviction in federal court.
"The legislature has the constitutional authority to establish the qualifications and eligibility for municipal office, and because the Governor's pardon power does not extend to a federal offense, he cannot eliminate the collateral consequences that result from a disqualifying federal conviction," the court ruled.
