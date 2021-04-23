DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges could come at anytime in a wild chase on the Eisenhower Expressway that ended with gunfire.

On Thursday, police chased a man suspected of shooting and killing seven-year-old Jasyln Adams. He crashed near Mannheim Road and tried to carjack a family. That’s when he was shot by police several times.

Jaslyn was shot Sunday while she was at a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father.

On Friday, Jaslyn’s aunt said the arrest is a relief, but she believes other people may be involved in the shooting and had this message for anyone who might have information:

“Come on,now. This a seven-year-old child we’re talking about. Somebody needs to say something,” said the child’s aunt Tawny McMullen.

Jaslyn’s father was also shot Sunday but he survived.

