CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges could come at anytime in a wild chase on the Eisenhower Expressway that ended with gunfire.
On Thursday, police chased a man suspected of shooting and killing seven-year-old Jasyln Adams. He crashed near Mannheim Road and tried to carjack a family. That's when he was shot by police several times.
Jaslyn was shot Sunday while she was at a McDonald's drive-thru with her father.
On Friday, Jaslyn’s aunt said the arrest is a relief, but she believes other people may be involved in the shooting and had this message for anyone who might have information:
"Come on,now. This a seven-year-old child we're talking about. Somebody needs to say something," said the child's aunt Tawny McMullen.
Jaslyn’s father was also shot Sunday but he survived.