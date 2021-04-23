DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS) — All COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by the City of Chicago, including the United Center, will accept walk-ins Friday — no appointments necessary.

Vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older. However, teens under 18 need a parent or guardian.

City officials are still urging residents to still make an appointment in order to avoid long lines at the mass vaccination sites.

Dr. Allison Arwady, city’s top doctor, says there is an enough supply for everyone.

“The good news, and I really want people to hear this, is if you want a vaccine in Chicago, you can absolutely get one. You can get one today,” Arwady said.