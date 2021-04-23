CHICAGO (CBS) — Lawmakers took notice when the CBS 2 Investigators reported on a 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by five different men over three years. Police and the Department of Children and Family Services did nothing.

While she suffered unthinkable attacks at a Chicago motel, her offenders roamed free.

She was the one who was locked up in a psychiatric facility.

CBS 2’s Dave Savini broke the story and has been following up for months. Now, because of his reporting, police finally arrested one of the girl’s abusers and finally Springfield took notice of how she was the one locked up long after she was cleared to leave because there were no beds or homes available where she could be transferred.

Now something will be done to protect other innocent children like this girl.

Lawmakers are trying to force DCFS to be transparent about these children. They call them stuck kids.

Last year there were 314 kids stuck in lockdown long after they were medically cleared to be discharged from psychiatric hospitals. It cost taxpayers about $7 million a year in extra fees to keep them stuck in psychiatric wards.

One little girl was locked up about 40 additional days and had to be given vitamin D pills because she had no sunlight. She was not transferred until CBS 2 exposed it all.

The new legislation will require DCFS to disclose the number of children in lockdown facilities.

The only reason CBS 2 knew there were 314 children stuck is because of a Freedom of Information act battle.