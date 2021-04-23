CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing and some rain is on the way.
Friday's high temperatures will be near 60 degrees with scattered showers possible later in the day. Rain chances are high for northeastern Illinois.
Rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 70s by Monday and then to the low 80s on Tuesday.