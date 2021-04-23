DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few sprinkles are possible through Friday evening.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the best chance of rain arrives closer to daybreak Saturday. Showers linger through early Saturday afternoon.

(Credit: CBS)

With sunset, a cold front passes and dry air works in for Saturday night.

(Credit: CBS)

It’ll be cooler than normal this weekend. Lakeside temps only in the upper 40s, near 50. The normal high is 62 degrees.

(Credit: CBS)

Then it will be windy and unseasonably warm to start next week.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Shower chance, especially after midnight. Low 47.

SATURDAY: Showers. High 57.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52.

Mary Kay Kleist