CHICAGO (CBS) — A few sprinkles are possible through Friday evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the best chance of rain arrives closer to daybreak Saturday. Showers linger through early Saturday afternoon.
With sunset, a cold front passes and dry air works in for Saturday night.
It'll be cooler than normal this weekend. Lakeside temps only in the upper 40s, near 50. The normal high is 62 degrees.
Then it will be windy and unseasonably warm to start next week.
TONIGHT: Shower chance, especially after midnight. Low 47.
SATURDAY: Showers. High 57.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 52.