CHICAGO (CBS) — Nurses at a Portage Park medical center said the administration there isn’t taking the pandemic seriously, and it’s putting them, and patients, at risk.
Nurses said Community First Medical Center violates several state and federal regulations. They claimed that since COVID hit, more than 60 nurses here have caught the virus and three of them have died.
They said administrators haven’t taken the pandemic seriously and have not provided them with enough protective gear and proper equipment.
CBS 2 reached out to management at Community First but have not heard back yet.