CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has dramatic bodycam video showing the moments a Chicago police officer shot and killed a man who shot a Home Depot security guard and police.
In the video you can hear gunman shooting at police.
Moments before shooting the gunman, the officer took cover behind a fence, waiting for the right moment to open fire.
It all started when the gunman shot a security guard after shoplifting the Home Depot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in late March.
He then tried to escape, but ended up in the shootout with police. The officer who was hit by gunfire was released from the hospital that night.