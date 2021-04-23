CHICAGO (CBS) — They’re among the most beautiful spots in our area: Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks.
With the weather getting warmer, people will be flocking there. But now there's a warning from state police: Parking rules will be enforced.
Specifically, you cannot leave your car in no parking zones along busy roads. Because that leads to dangerous messes and emergency responders can't get through.
If doing the right thing isn't enough incentive, how about the $164 ticket and $300 tow fee if you break the rules.
So consider yourself warned.