DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a return to chilly temperatures tomorrow, a big warmup is coming next week, with temperatures reaching the 80s on Tuesday.

(Credit: CBS)

OVERVIEW

READ MORE: Archer Heights Street Named In Honor Of Maria And Guadalupe Lopez, Couple Who Died Of COVID-19

Get ready for a big warm up! 70s and 80s return next week. In the meantime, clouds linger.

Tonight:

Chance of showers. Low 40.

READ MORE: Marion Lewis, 18, Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams

(Credit: CBS)

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 50.

EXTENDED

MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Good Samaritan Who Tried To Stop Attack On Teen

Partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday. Showers return with a slightly cooldown midweek.

(Credit: CBS)