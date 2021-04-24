CHICAGO (CBS) — After a return to chilly temperatures tomorrow, a big warmup is coming next week, with temperatures reaching the 80s on Tuesday.
OVERVIEWREAD MORE: Archer Heights Street Named In Honor Of Maria And Guadalupe Lopez, Couple Who Died Of COVID-19
Get ready for a big warm up! 70s and 80s return next week. In the meantime, clouds linger.
Tonight:
Chance of showers. Low 40.READ MORE: Marion Lewis, 18, Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 50.
EXTENDEDMORE NEWS: Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Good Samaritan Who Tried To Stop Attack On Teen
Partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday. Showers return with a slightly cooldown midweek.