CHICAGO (CBS) — A system centered well to the south of the Chicago area will bring some rain to the area Sunday. The bulk of the rain will set up in Chicago’s south suburbs with very little rain to the north.
The high temperature will be similar to Friday at 62 degrees.
Sunday will be much colder after a cold front comes through Saturday evening. There will be some sunshine, but temperatures will find it difficult to reach 50 degrees.
There will be a huge warmup in the week! Monday will be in the mid 70s and Tuesday in the low 80s!
Forecast:
Saturday: Rain south, with some scattered showers to the north, high of 62.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, after showers end early.
Sunday: Partly sunny but colder. High of 50.
Monday: Breezy and warm, in the 70s.