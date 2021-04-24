CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County is expanding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine availability to all of its mass vaccination sites beginning Monday.
The Tinley Park and Matteson sites opened for walk-ins April 21.
Beginning Monday all mass vaccination sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for walk-ins.
The following lists the county's mass vaccination sites:
- Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive (Moderna, age 18+)
- Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way (Pfizer, age 16+)
- River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue (Pfizer, age 16+)
- South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street (Pfizer, age 16+)
- Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street (Pfizer, age 16+)
- Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road (Pfizer, age 16+)
Anyone who wants a vaccine need only show up and register on site.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered at some sites. Anyone 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Appointments can still be made online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.