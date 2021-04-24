DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cook County, COVID-19, Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County is expanding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine availability to all of its mass vaccination sites beginning Monday.

The Tinley Park and Matteson sites opened for walk-ins April 21.

Beginning Monday all mass vaccination sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for walk-ins.

The following lists the county’s mass vaccination sites:

  • Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive  (Moderna, age 18+)
  • Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road  (Pfizer, age 16+)

Anyone who wants a vaccine need only show up and register on site.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered at some sites. Anyone 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can still be made online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

