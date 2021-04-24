CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding Jaida Fleming, an 8-year-old girl who has been missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood since Saturday afternoon.
Jaida was last seen on the 200 block of East 46th Street around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said she was wearing a pink hooded Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans, and pink and black gym shoes. She might have been riding a pink and white bicycle.
Jaida is a 4-foot, 70-pound Black girl with brown eyes and black hair with ponytails. She also has a mole on her right index finger.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.