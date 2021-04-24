DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, Illinois Department of Public Health, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health will immediately resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at Chicago’s vaccination site at Kennedy King College.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel gave the green light for the shots to continue but with a warning.

The vaccine was paused 11 ays ago. That decision came after reports of a rare kind of blood clot in patients who had the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Researchers wanted to take a closer look at the connection. The panel uncovered 15 cases and three deaths, mostly in women under 50.

The government decided the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks of COVID-19.

The panel determined by resuming the shot there would likely be fewer than 50 additional clotting cases but up to 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 could be prevented.

Next week the Chicago Federation of Labor Vaccination site, Chicago State University’s drive-thru site, Protect Chicago Homebound, and the city’s vaccination bus program will all resumer operations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

