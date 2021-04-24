CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health will immediately resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at Chicago’s vaccination site at Kennedy King College.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel gave the green light for the shots to continue but with a warning.READ MORE: Four Injured In Crash On Chinatown Feeder Ramp
The vaccine was paused 11 ays ago. That decision came after reports of a rare kind of blood clot in patients who had the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Researchers wanted to take a closer look at the connection. The panel uncovered 15 cases and three deaths, mostly in women under 50.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Some Rain Showers Saturday; Huge Warmup During The Week
The government decided the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks of COVID-19.
The panel determined by resuming the shot there would likely be fewer than 50 additional clotting cases but up to 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 could be prevented.MORE NEWS: Mamas Caucus Plans To Make Illinois The Most 'Mama Friendly' State In The Country
Next week the Chicago Federation of Labor Vaccination site, Chicago State University’s drive-thru site, Protect Chicago Homebound, and the city’s vaccination bus program will all resumer operations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.