Jake Marisnick Leads Cubs' Suddenly Red Hot Offense In 15-2 Thumping Of Brewers, For 4th Straight WinAnthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Bears Enter Draft With Issues To Address On Offense, DefenseThe Bears let former All-Pro Kyle Fuller go for salary-cap reasons and could use another edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack after Robert Quinn managed two sacks last season.

Who Is Steve 'Mongo' McMichael?Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael revealed this week that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Here are some important facts about McMichael, his career and his current physical condition.

Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Pound HornetsNikola Vucevic scored 18 points and matched a season high with 16 rebounds, Coby White and Thaddeus Young scored 18 apiece, and the Chicago Bulls beat the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Cubs Beat Mets On Heyward's Single In 10th For Three-Game SweepJason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Cameron Krutwig Decides He Won't Be Using Extra Year Of Eligibility To Stay With Loyola, Will Be Going ProOn Thursday, in a message on social media, Cameron Krutwig announced he won't be using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility to return to the Ramblers next season. He will be turning pro instead.