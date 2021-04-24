CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with attacking a Chicago Police detective in February, as the detective was investigating a fatal shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
Kenyon Washington, of the South Chicago neighborhood, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of armed robbery.
Police said Washington was arrested Friday evening on the 7900 block of South Commercial Avenue, after he was identified as one of the people who attacked a CPD detective on Feb. 8 in the South Shore neighborhood.
Area Two detectives were conducting a canvass in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, after a man was shot and killed in the area. During the canvass, two people attacked on on-duty detective from behind, police said.
One of the assailants was armed with a handgun, the other with a knife. The assailants pushed the detective from behind and began physically assaulting him while rummaging through his pockets, police said.
The detective’s partner came to his aid and the assailants fled, police said.
Officers quickly found and apprehended one suspect in the 2300 block of East 75th Street a few blocks away. The second assailant was not arrested until Washington was taken into custody on Friday.
The 53-year-old detective who was attacked was taken to an area hospital in good condition with injuries to his head and neck, police said. The detective is a 26-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.