CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with a Thursday morning crime spree in Humboldt Park and Logan Square, after Chicago Police officers fired shots at him during a confrontation on the west end of the Bloomingdale Trail before taking him into custody.
Santiago Leon, of Logan Square, faces three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of attempted vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault of a police officer, and six counts of unlawful use of a weapon.READ MORE: Marion Lewis, 18, Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams
Police said he was arrested Thursday morning after police fired shots at him on the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606, while responding to “several crimes involving a weapon.”READ MORE: Missing Girl: Jaida Fleming, 8, Last Seen In Bronzeville
According to police, the crime spree included:MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
- Firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on the 3700 block of west Hirsch Street in Humboldt Park;
- An armed carjacking attempt on the 1500 block of North Avers Avenue in Humboldt Park;
- An armed robbery on the 3800 block of West North Avenue in Logan Square;
- Firing a gun during a carjacking on the 1500 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Humboldt Park;
- Attacking a police officer during his arrest at the west end of the Bloomingdale Trail.
Leon was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing on Saturday, according to Cook County Jail records.