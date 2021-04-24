CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State is warning about a scam in which an unauthorized website is charging a bogus fee for license plate renewals.
The site is illinoiscarreg.com.
There are multiple notices on the website that it is not affiliated with the government. This site adds an additional fee and lists that fee at nearly $40.
But people are still falling for the scam.
Secretary of State Jesse White wants residents to know you can avoid the site he calls misleading and fraudulent.
This is not the only site that charges a bogus fee for a license plate. CBS 2 warned viewers about similar ones in 2019.
There is no need to go to an outside company and pay an extra fee to renew plates. Go to cyberdriveillinois.com and look for Jesse White's picture and name to renew directly with the state.
Even without fees the cost is a hefty $151.