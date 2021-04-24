CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person has been killed, and three others have been wounded, in shootings in Chicago so far this weekend.
The first shooting of the weekend happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 900 block of West 61st Street in Englewood and found a 27-year-old man lying unresponsive on the street, with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. The victim, identified as Bryone Dupart, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At about 6:10 a.m. Saturday, a 62-year-old man was standing on the 3900 block of West Monroe Street in East Garfield Park, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but his condition was not available.
- Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of West 28th Street in Little Village, when two people pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and shot him in both legs and the hand. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale, when someone shot him in the arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.