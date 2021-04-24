CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were pulled from a car that drove into Wolf Lake in the Hegewisch neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
A man who was fishing near 130th and Avenue O heard the speeding car as it hit a concrete barrier, went into the air, and splashed upside down into the water.
"I immediately dropped my fishing pole, ran over there, got a brick, went in the water, and broke the back window trying to get him out. The gentleman who was driving, he got out, but we could not get the girl out. She was trapped," he said.
Divers from the Chicago Police Marine Unit were able to rescue the female passenger. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.