CHICAGO (CBS) — After losing two out of three to Nashville, the Blackhawks’ playoff hopes are fading – but they’re making moves for the future.
They have signed Riley Stillman to a three-year contract extension.
The 23-year-old defenseman was picked up in their recent trade with Florida and was set to become a free agent in the offseason.
“From what I’ve seen over here the last two weeks, I love the city of Chicago. The organization all the way through is top-notch, and I’m really excited to be here, and I wanted to get that done and get it behind me and just focus on the team,” Stillman said. “To come in and play as an organization that believes in me and wants me to be here, it does nothing for me other than have myself; my mentality to give everything that I can to this team and this organization, and it’s exciting, and like I said, I’m going to give everything I have to this organization and this team.”