CHICAGO (CBS) — Nicholas Brown, a senior at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, is an Eagle Scout on a mission to help those in need. He is collecting school supplies to give to the less fortunate.
The 17-year-old from Troop 609 has 50 merit badges to his credit.
He organized the supply drive as part of an Eagle Scout project. He has been involved with the organization from a very young age. His goal is to collect everything a student would need, ranging from notebooks to art supplies.
Anyone who wants to drop off supplies can go to the Morgan Park Presbyterian Church parking lot at 2017 W. 110th Pl. in Chicago Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For those who cannot make the drop off times, Nicholas is also arranging to pick up donations from Tuesday through Friday. He can be reached at (773)322-7733 or nicktech5021@gmail.com between Tuesday and Friday.
The supplies will be given out at an upcoming back to school event at Sweet Holy Spirit Church at 8621 S. Chicago Ave.