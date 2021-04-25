DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The warmup is almost here!

Look for 70s and 80s for the first half of this coming week.

But first, it will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 38.

Tomorrow: 04.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Monday, it will be cloudy and breezy with a high of 73.

Next 2 Days: 04.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Strong south winds will keep temperatures climbing into the 80s by Tuesday. Showers return on Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast: 04.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)