CHICAGO (CBS) — The warmup is almost here!
But first, it will be mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 38.
On Monday, it will be cloudy and breezy with a high of 73.
Strong south winds will keep temperatures climbing into the 80s by Tuesday. Showers return on Wednesday.