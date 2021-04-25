CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,035 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 24 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,321,033, including 21,826 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 61,299 tests have been reported for a total of 22,269,555.READ MORE: Two Rescued After Car Plunges Into Lake On Far South Side
As of Saturday night, 2,032 people people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 477 were in intensive care and 247 were on ventilators.READ MORE: Chicago Eagle Scout Organizing School Supply Drive For Students
The preliminary seven-day statewide statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 18 to April 24 is 3.5%, according to IDPH.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cold Sunday Then Temperatures Soar
Saturday, 74,461 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in Illinois, bringing the seven-day rolling average of doses administered daily to 107,976. A total of 8,810,463 vaccines have been administered in the state as of Midnight Saturday.