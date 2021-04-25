CHICAGO (CBS) — Former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez on Sunday denounced Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for her handling of the Adam Toledo investigation.
Adam, 13, was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer in Little Village early on Monday, March 29.
Police bodycam video shows Adam dropping a gun seconds before the officer shoots him in the chest in an alley.
Before that video was released, a prosecutor from Foxx's office – speaking at a bond hearing for Ruben Roman, 21, who authorities say was with Adam at the time – misstated in court that Adam was holding a gun in his hand when he was shot.
Gutierrez criticized Foxx for not looking at the video herself.
“Your office turned a 13-year-old boy into a gun and effectively silenced many of us in our community,” Gutierrez said. “You silenced our voice. You muzzled us.”
The prosecutor who made that misstatement about Adam and the gun has been placed on administrative leave.
Gutierrez said Foxx’s handling of the Toledo case has eroded the trust in the Latinx community.