CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked Sunday afternoon in the Greater Grand Crossing community.
At 3:24 p.m., the 72-year-old woman was approached by an assailant who demanded her property in the 7500 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said.
The suspect took the victim's car keys, got into her 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with disabled plates, and drove off, police said.
Police used OnStar to find the vehicle, which was recovered in the 8200 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham. A person of interest was being questioned by detectives Sunday evening, police said.
The investigation continued Sunday night.