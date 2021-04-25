INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday announced 832 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
A total of 714,786 Hoosiers have now been known to have had COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 12,864 are confirmed to have died from it – along with 410 probable deaths.
The state reminds residents that testing sites are listed at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Users should click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Indiana residents age 16 and older are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those looking to schedule an appointment should go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.