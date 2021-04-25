DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Chicago News, Missing Girl

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday said they have found Jaida Fleming, an 8-year-old girl who had been missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood since Saturday afternoon.

Jaida had last seen on the 200 block of East 46th Street around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jaida Fleming (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said she had been wearing a pink hooded Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans, and pink and black gym shoes. She might have been riding a pink and white bicycle.

On Sunday afternoon, police said Jaida had been located and reunited with her family without incident.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff