CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday said they have found Jaida Fleming, an 8-year-old girl who had been missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood since Saturday afternoon.
Jaida had last seen on the 200 block of East 46th Street around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said she had been wearing a pink hooded Champion sweatshirt, blue jeans, and pink and black gym shoes. She might have been riding a pink and white bicycle.
On Sunday afternoon, police said Jaida had been located and reunited with her family without incident.