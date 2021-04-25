CHICAGO (CBS) — Rescuers helped two people after their car plunged into Wolf Lake in Hegewisch near 130th and Avenue O Saturday night.
A man fishing nearby heard the speeding car as it hit a concrete barrier, went into the air and splashed upside down into the water.
"So I immediately dropped my fishing pole, ran over there, got a brick, went in the water and busted the back window trying to get them out," he said. "The gentleman who was driving, he got out, but we could not get the girl out. She was trapped."
Divers from the Chicago Police Marine Unit were able to rescue the female passenger.
Both victims were hospitalized and are expected to recover.