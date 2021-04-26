CHICAGO (CBS) — A brief taste of summer has arrived in Chicago, with temperatures reaching the 70s and even warmer the next few days.
The warm up is here! 70s today and 80s tomorrow! Breezy conditions continue.
Tonight:
Mild and breezy. Partly cloudy. Low 60.
Tomorrow:
Very warm. Breezy and partly cloudy. High 82.
Rain returns late Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect showers and an isolated t-storm Wednesday through early Thursday. Temperatures return to normal (low to mid 60s) by the weekend.