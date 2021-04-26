CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong southerly winds pushed temperatures to 80 degrees in spots on Monday.
For Monday night, the low is 60 with breezy and mind conditions, and a southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30.
It will be breezy on Tuesday, but the high winds we had on Monday are not expected. Southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph during the day as in the overnight hours, with gusts to 30.
We stay in the warm sector of the storm system with the warm front keeping rain chances in Wisconsin.
The record high for April 27 is 87 degrees set in 1986. Some suburbs will get close.
Look for cool changes for the end of the week, with that comes rain chances midweek.
Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, with a high of 70.