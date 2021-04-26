CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon in an apartment building in the Homan Square neighborhood, sending flames shooting from the back of the building.
The fire broke out in the late afternoon in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street, near Spaulding Avenue.
A photo from the scene showed flames shooting from the second story of the rear of the building, in an area covered by aluminum siding.
No one was injured in the fire, which was under control by just after 5 p.m.
There were concerns that someone may have been trapped, but we're told that everyone got out safely.
Six children and two adults have been displaced.