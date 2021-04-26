CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is losing a seat in Congress, after the U.S. Census Bureau released population data for determining how many seats each state gets on Monday.
Illinois joined California, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in losing seats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Texas will gain two seats, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon each will gain one seat.
The changes could make it that much more difficult for Democrats to maintain their slim majority in the House of Representatives, where they hold 218 seats. Republicans currently hold 212 seats, with five vacancies – four seats most recently held by Democrats and one most recently held by a Republican.
The House has 435 total seats. Every 10 years, following the decennial Census, the allotment of seats for each state could change as the nation’s population shifts. States that have grown could add additional seats, while states that shrink could lose seats.
Some had speculated Illinois could lose as many as two seats.
However, with Democrats controlling the governor’s office and both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly – and therefore controlling the process of redrawing the state’s congressional districts – it’s likely a Republican-held seat will be eliminated when the new map is drawn.