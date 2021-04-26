CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is facing disorderly conduct charges in Florida, after police said he started a brawl at Miami International Airport.
According to a police report, 20-year-old Jameel Decquir and three other people were standing at an American Airlines counter at the airport on Sunday, when an agent told them there were only three standby seats available for the next flight to Chicago, meaning either one of them would have to stay behind, or all four would have to wait for another flight.READ MORE: Fire Sends Flames Shooting From Back Of Building In Homan Square
A witness told CBSMiami.com there was some back and fourth with the agent and then the agent asked the next group of three people in line if they wanted to go.
That’s when Decquir and his companions began fighting with the other three people standing at the counter, according to the police report.
Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/wRnXh8f7dS
— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021
Other passengers at the airport recorded the brawl on their cell phones. Videos show a group of four people fighting next to the checkout counter, and a second group fighting several feet away next to a row of seats.
According to the police report, Decquir and a companion began punching and kicking two people in the other group, while two of Decquir’s other companions began punching and kicking the third person from the other group.
When one of the victims fell to the ground, another victim covered her with his body to shield her as Decquir and a companion kept kicking and punching them on the ground, police said.
The third victim also fell to the ground as two of Decquir’s other companions kept punching and kicking him, according to police.
In videos of the fight, witnesses can be heard saying “Guys, stop it. Guys, stop it, You’re going to (expletive) kill him,” while others yell for “Security!”READ MORE: 'The More Convenient The Better': DuPage Leads The Area With The Most COVID Vaccinations
A woman can be heard saying, “Stop it, you’re going to get it trouble.”
@iflymia and the police never arrived. Fight at the gate at Miami International Airport pic.twitter.com/aQ2bpyf5BP
— Maria (@Solecito2807) April 25, 2021
“Part of me is a little bit not surprised that people are like, it seems like crazier and crazier stuff is going on in the news, so this is like, it’s almost become a new normal, honestly,” passenger Stefano Paparella told CBS Miami.
“There’s so much going on in the world today the last thing I want to do is see my brothers and sisters in an airport fighting, there is no reason to do that,” said passenger Latoya Sanchez. “We’ve gone through so much in these last 2 years from COVID to social injustice. We’ve been doing that, living that for a long time. It’s embarrassing.”
Witnesses told police Decquir and his companions clearly started the fight, and the victims were only defending themselves. One victim suffered a cut to the inside of his mouth, but declined medical treatment.
Decquir was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, but police said the victims declined to press further charges against him or his companions.
MORE NEWS: “I Was Really Lucky That I Didn’t Die' Woman Trapped In Addison Sewer Trying To Rescue Dog Who's Still Missing
Went down at gate #D12 / #D14 at the counters for #AA438 bound for #ChicagoOHare.. thanks to the brave man on his way to D1 and tiny woman on her woman on her way to Italy via JFK, jumping in, trying to break up these flights #inspired .. #MIA #MiamiAirport #miami @miamiairports pic.twitter.com/PrbFBsWoyh
— Supy (@supytauthong) April 25, 2021