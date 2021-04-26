CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man is facing disorderly conduct charges in Florida, after police said he started a brawl at Miami International Airport.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Jameel Decquir and three other people were standing at an American Airlines counter at the airport on Sunday, when an agent told them there were only three standby seats available for the next flight to Chicago, meaning either one of them would have to stay behind, or all four would have to wait for another flight.

A witness told CBSMiami.com there was some back and fourth with the agent and then the agent asked the next group of three people in line if they wanted to go.

That’s when Decquir and his companions began fighting with the other three people standing at the counter, according to the police report.

Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/wRnXh8f7dS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 25, 2021

Other passengers at the airport recorded the brawl on their cell phones. Videos show a group of four people fighting next to the checkout counter, and a second group fighting several feet away next to a row of seats.

According to the police report, Decquir and a companion began punching and kicking two people in the other group, while two of Decquir’s other companions began punching and kicking the third person from the other group.

When one of the victims fell to the ground, another victim covered her with his body to shield her as Decquir and a companion kept kicking and punching them on the ground, police said.

The third victim also fell to the ground as two of Decquir’s other companions kept punching and kicking him, according to police.

In videos of the fight, witnesses can be heard saying “Guys, stop it. Guys, stop it, You’re going to (expletive) kill him,” while others yell for “Security!”