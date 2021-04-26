CHICAGO (CBS) — Grieving mothers held a vigil on the city’s South Side Monday evening for families who have lost loved ones to police violence.
The vigil was held near Garfield Boulevard and the Dan Ryan Expressway.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Near-Record Warmth On Tuesday
Among those in attendance were Dorothy Holmes – the mother of Ronald Johnson, who was shot and killed by Chicago Police in the Washington Park neighborhood in 2014 – and Arewa Karen Winters, the great aunt of Pierre Loury, who was shot and killed by police on the West Side in 2016.READ MORE: 13- And 14-Year-Old Critically Wounded In South Chicago Shooting
Those in attendance accused police Supt. David Brown of covering for police violence, and also took issue with violations of the Chicago Police consent decree and said the CPD is employing or promoting 30 or more officers who have killed Black or Latinx Chicago residents over the past 20 years.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Critically Wounded In Shooting At Lawndale Convenience Store
They also talked about the movement to defund the Chicago Police Department and move funds to public health and safety.