CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer fired his gun, but did not shoot anyone, during a call for a domestic incident in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday night.
At 8 p.m., police were called to the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard for a domestic call of a person with a gun.
During the response, an officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck, police said.
A suspect was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was recovered, police said.
The Office of Police Accountability is investigating since an officer fired a shot, and the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days.