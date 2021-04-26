DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, Loomis Boulevard, Shots Fired By Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer fired his gun, but did not shoot anyone, during a call for a domestic incident in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday night.

At 8 p.m., police were called to the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard for a domestic call of a person with a gun.

During the response, an officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The Office of Police Accountability is investigating since an officer fired a shot, and the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days.

