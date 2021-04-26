CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young teens were shot and critically wounded Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The victims, ages 13 and 14, were walking on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue at 9:30 p.m., when a red Jeep Cherokee went by and someone inside fired shots and then the driver drove off, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Near-Record Warmth On Tuesday
The 13-year-old – gender unspecified – was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition with gunshots to the back and abdomen.READ MORE: 2 Men Critically Wounded In Shooting At Lawndale Convenience Store
The 14-year-old, a boy, was taken to the U of C Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, also in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Full 'Pink Moon' Shines Monday Night
There was no one in custody late Monday night. Area Two detectives were investigating.