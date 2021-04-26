GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) — The United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel are getting ready for the Clark Cup Playoffs in Geneva.
Starting Friday, the back-to-back regular season champs will be hosting a best-of-three series against Dubuque.
The Steel have the top four scorers in the league – and some unfinished business after the pandemic stopped their championship hopes last year.
"I'm excited about the group, and last year, obviously, was an abrupt ending, but anyone involved in sports went through the same thing," said Chicago Steel Coach Brock Sheahan. It was a nice team; a very nice feel to go into playoffs this year – really excited about where we're at."
Tickets are still available to watch the Steel at Fox Valley Ice Arena, which can host up to 25 percent of capacity.