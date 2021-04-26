CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were killed, and 21 others were wounded, in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.
The first shooting of the weekend happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 900 block of West 61st Street in Englewood and found a 27-year-old man lying unresponsive on the street, with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. The victim, identified as Bryone Dupart, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street in Humboldt Park when a man came up and shot him. The victim, identified as Duntae Manuel, was hot multiple times in the head and body and was pronounced dead soon afterward.
Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the 500 block of East 103rd Street in the Rosemoor neighborhood, when she was shot in the head and chest. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At about 6:10 a.m. Saturday, a 62-year-old man was standing on the 3900 block of West Monroe Street in East Garfield Park, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but his condition was not available.
- Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of West 28th Street in Little Village, when two people pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and shot him in both legs and the hand. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale, when someone shot him in the arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man was near the front yard of a home on the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the arm. The victim refused medical treatment.
- Shortly after 8:45 p.m. Saturday, two men, ages 41 and 43, were sitting in a parked vehicle on the 100 block of West 73rd Street in the Park Manor neighborhood, when someone in a black sedan started shooting. The younger man was shot in the left arm, and the older man was shot in the back. Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was standing outside on the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, when a gunman shot him in the arm. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 9:25 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was outside in the 500 block of West 85th Street in Auburn Gresham when he was shot in the face by an acquaintance during a quarrel. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 10:49 p.m. Saturday, a man answered the front door of an apartment in the 1500 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park and a man at the door shot him. The 35-year-old victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition with a graze wound to the left thigh and a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
- At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood with several other people when shots were fired during a quarrel. The victim was shot in the left leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 11:49 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Maplewood Avenue in Logan Square with several other people when a man shot him, police said. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and was reported in good condition.
- At 2:03 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue in Bronzeville when someone in a silver sedan shot him. The victim was struck in the left leg and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
- At 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a man was found with gunshot wounds to the body in the 3700 block of East 104th Street in the East Side neighborhood. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 2:05 p.m. Sunday, two men – ages 27 and 46 – were in a car in the 11100 block of South State Street in Roseland when they heard shots and felt pain. The younger man was shot in the thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, while the older an was shot in the foot and arm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man was standing on the street in the 8700 block of South Manistee Avenue in South Chicago when someone came up and shot him. He was shot in the flank area and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:25 p.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 70th Place in West Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He had been shot in the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 5:56 p.m., two men – ages unknown – heard shots and felt pain in the 200 block of East Marquette Road in Park Manor. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.
- At 7:53 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was in a car in the 8900 block of South Racine Avenue in Brainerd when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The victim was shot in the lower back and refused treatment.
- At about 2:45 a.m. Monday, a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk on the 100 block of East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman, when an SUV pulled up, and someone shot him in the left leg. The boy took himself to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, where he was in good condition.