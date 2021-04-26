CHICAGO (CBS)– A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting in her car in the Rosemoor neighborhood Sunday night.
Chicago police said the woman was in her car, in the 500 block of East 103rd Street just before 10:30 p.m., when she was shot in the head and chest.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
No one is in custody.
