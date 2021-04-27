CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of Anthony Alvarez was set to view body cam footage Tuesday afternoon of the police shooting that left him dead about four weeks ago.

The family was to view the video at 5 p.m. at the headquarters of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, at 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

Supporters of the family were expected to hold a rally outside.

Alvarez was shot and killed early on Wednesday, March 31 in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street in the Portage Park neighborhood, right near his house. Police said had been pursuing him beginning around the corner in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue, and said he took out a gun.

Police tweeted a photo of what they said was his gun on the grass.

Three days later, a rally was held on Alvarez’s behalf in Federal Plaza downtown where family members said he was not threat to police.

“To this day, they still haven’t said why they were chasing him. Yes, he had a gun on him. But did they know he had a permit for it?” Alvarez’s cousin, Roxana Figueroa, said at the rally. “He lived by himself, in an ugly neighborhood.”

Figueroa said neighbors saw her cousin put his hands up in surrender before he was shot.

A news release put out by the Party for Socialism & Liberation announcing the family viewing of the body cam video characterized Alvarez’s death as a “murder” and noted that it came only two days after police shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Little Village.

The release also claimed that Chicago Police officers had been seen and recorded destroying memorials and monitoring vigils for Alvarez.