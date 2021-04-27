CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a building in a historic district in Logan Square.
The Fire Department said the fire broke out in the attic of the three-story residential building at 2228 N. Kedzie Blvd.

2200 block north kedzie. Still snd box. Attic of three story brick. No injuries. Now struck out. pic.twitter.com/Dg6O58p0kQ
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 27, 2021
The neighboring Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion was evacuated as a precaution, but the nursing home did not catch fire.
The house where the fire broke out is part of the Logan Square Boulevards historic district, and a photo of it appears on the Chicago Landmarks web page for the district. The district’s buildings were largely constructed between 1880 and 1930 with a variety of distinctive architectural styles.
Real estate websites say the building where the fire broke out was built in 1893.
The fire was out by 4:25 p.m. No one was hurt.