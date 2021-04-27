AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Walk-ins will be accepted Wednesday at the Fox Valley Mall COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in Aurora.
The City of Aurora and Jewel-Osco are hosting Mass Vax Aurora No. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the mall, at 195 Fox Valley Center Dr. in Aurora.
Those who come in will receive the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Everyone who gets a first shot there this Wednesday is guaranteed a second on Wednesday, May 19.
All Illinois residents 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.