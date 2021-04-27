MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) — A south suburban woman and her dog attacked.

And she says it never should have happened. CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports from Matteson where the woman said she’s complained to the village before about this dog.

Sandy Inniss said she reached out to the Village of Matteson for help several times before this happened. But never heard back from anyone and said she still hasn’t.

“I’m 73 years old,” she said.

But that didn’t stop Inniss from protecting her 13-year-old dog. Or, how she puts it…

“I got the pooper scooper and got busy,” she said.

In security camera video, Inniss saw the dog from next door attacking hers and ran outside, pooper scooper in hand, eventually fighting the dog off with the scooper.

“I just kept beating the dog in the head,” Inniss said, adding that the dog bit her in the process.

“I was just afraid she’d die.”

The two of them sat back on the back porch Tuesday.

“We have two Sandys. Sandy senior and Sandy junior.”

Both are on medication. Senior and junior both scared to leave.

“I’m scared to come out the house,” Inniss said. “No one could help me. Everyone sent me to somebody else.”

That’s why she says she reached out to CBS 2. Because this wasn’t the first time one of the neighbor’s dogs showed up on her property, at her back door. It’s just the first time a dog, off a leash, attacked.

“No one has said they’re sorry,” Inniss said.

And despite several calls to the Village of Matteson before this, she said nothing was done. No one had responded.

CBS 2 reached out to village officials and police about that. The police chief released a statement to CBS 2:

The police chief said this is the first complaint they have recorded here and, per county policy, they can’t take any action against the dog or the homeowner and they can’t deem an animal vicious, instead relaying the info to County Animal Control, who follows up on vicious animal complaints.

So, with no answers and still no response, Inniss said she’s getting quotes on a privacy fence. The only option she feels she has left.

“I can’t chance it with Sandy and I can’t chance it with myself.”

CBS 2 followed up with Cook County Animal Control. The agency said it is still waiting on an official bite report from police here. When one is received, it’ll start the process by reaching the dog’s owner.

CBS 2 tried to get in touch with the owner for a response to this story, but they did not answer the door. Village officials never responded to requests from CBS 2 on Tuesday.

FULL STATEMENT FROM COOK COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL:

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) is aware of a dog bite reported in the 300 block of Highland Road in Matteson. ARC has tried to contact the individual who reported the bite, but could not leave a message because the voicemail is full. We will continue to reach out. ARC is awaiting the official bite report from the Matteson Police Department. Once we have received the report, ARC will send a letter in the mail to the owner of the biting animal, including section 10 of the Cook County Animal Control Ordinance (biting), request for vaccination records and quarantine requirements for the animal. If the owner of the biting animal does not respond to the letter or comply with the requirements of the ordinance, a citation and court date will be issued.

FULL STATEMENT FROM MATTESON POLICE CHIEF:

We did have a complaint on April 25th where an officer investigated dog vs dog bit. The officer learned that a juvenile neighbor was attempting to bring in their pit bull boxer mixed dog inside, but the dog pulled away and she lost her grip. The dog approached the complainant’s small dog, sniffed it, then bit it on the leg. The juvenile attempted to pull the dog away, but was unable. The complainant was able to hit the dog with a pooper scooper causing it to cease.

Per Cook County Policy, officers are unable to deem dogs as being vicious, so we are unable to take any action against the dog or homeowner. Officers complete a Cook County bite card and send the information to Cook County Animal Control who follows up with all vicious animal complaints.

A search of both residences revealed only one complaint in the past year, which is the complaint that occurred on April 25th. There have been no other reported animal complaint incidents.