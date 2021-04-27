CHICAGO (CBS)– Two teenage boys and two men are among the victims of a violent night in Chicago.
Two young teens were shot and critically wounded Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.READ MORE: Red Cross Lifesaving Hero: Kyla Davis
This shooting is one six shootings reported Monday night from 8:57 p.m. to 9:42 p.m.
The victims, ages 13 and 14, were walking on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue at 9:30 p.m., when a red Jeep Cherokee went by and someone inside fired shots and then the driver drove off, police said.READ MORE: 3 Thrown From Car, Critically Injured In Evergreen Park Crash
Nearly 10 minutes later, two men were critically injured in a shooting at a Lawndale convenience store.
Police said at 9:42 p.m., four men walked into the convenience store in the 3600 block of West 16th Street and opened fire.MORE NEWS: Chicago-Native, Activist Tanya Lozano Is The Red Cross 2021 Social Justice Impact Hero
Two men, ages 33 and 62, were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said.