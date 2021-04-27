CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert has been placed on the injured list after reporting feeling flulike symptoms.
Robert called the medical staff about his symptoms Monday night. As a precaution, he has been put on the injured list pending results from further testing, according to White Sox Senior Vice President and General Manager Rick Hahn.
"As was the case earlier this month with Dylan Cease, our hope is that his symptoms resolve quickly and that the testing protocols clear him to return to the active roster soon," Hahn said in the statement.
Cease exhibited symptoms about two weeks ago, but did not test positive for COVID-19.
Alex McRae will play as the White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night.