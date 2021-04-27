CHICAGO (CBS) — With winter behind us, you’ll soon see more orange barrels on the road.
And that has construction crews reminding you to slow down in work zones to keep everyone safe.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: New Cases Still Falling, But Vaccinations Have Dropped 20% In Past Two Weeks
The theme of National Work Zone Awareness Week is “drive safe. work safe. save lives.” Two hundred cones were set up to show the 200 lives lost across the country last year in work zone accidents.
And with Illinois scheduled to have even more projects this summer, several groups including IDOT, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Tollway and construction workers joined together to remind drivers to stay focused and slow down while in a construction zone.
“Of the 37 deaths in Illinois last year, 29 were people in vehicles. They were not construction workers. It’s not just our lives in jeopardy driving through work zones. It’s yours too,” said Paul Wojcieszak of Sheffield Safety & Loss Control
The groups said distracted driving is a problem, so people need to put down the phone and pay attention to the road.READ MORE: CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Don't Need Masks At Small Outdoor Gatherings
Illinois State Police plan to add more cameras to work zones to catch drivers breaking the rules. If caught speeding in a construction zone, the minimum fine is $250.
MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
Tune in for the National Work Zone Awareness Week Kickoff Event, 11 a.m. ET today! Hosted by Michigan DOT. Live streaming here: https://t.co/cRt4Bj8vWj #NWZAW #Orange4Safety pic.twitter.com/t96X3Ufs9F
— ATSSA (@ATSSAHQ) April 27, 2021