CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID cases In Illinois jumped slightly from the day before, as the state posted more than nine million COVID vaccine doses administered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 23 more deaths.
With COVID shots, a total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been given in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines given daily is 100,823 doses. On Tuesday, 106,173 doses were given in the state.
So far, the state has reported a total of 1,328,454 COVID cases, including 21,891 deaths.
