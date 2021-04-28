CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been a season of learning on the job for the Bulls’ top draft pick.

And as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, there haven’t been many breaks for rookie Patrick Williams.

The 19-year-old has shown glimpses of greatness.

Most impressively, Williams has started and played in all but one of their 60 games averaging a solid nine points and five rebounds a game.

He is also figuring out what it takes to be a pro. As Head Coach Billy Donovan said, Williams didn’t even eat breakfast.

“Eating right, being healthy, you know, taking care of my body – because that’s what’s going to get me through if I want to play 15-plus years like some of those guys have. So being healthy – being available – is a skill; kind of your best skill, because no matter how good you are, if you’re not available,” Williams said. “It’s always good to have experience under my belt, especially when I have, you know, very little coming to this league as a rookie. So whether it’s just play another game, or actually being against the playing bubble, or making it to the playoffs – just that experience for me as a player.”

The Bulls were on the road against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. Williams played well against them twice in Chicago.

He said this was his first-ever trip to New York.