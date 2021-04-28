DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Matt Zahn
Filed Under:Bulls, Chicago Bulls, Matt Zahn, Patrick Williams

CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been a season of learning on the job for the Bulls’ top draft pick.

And as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Wednesday, there haven’t been many breaks for rookie Patrick Williams.

READ MORE: Live Updates From CBS News: President Biden Addresses A Joint Session Of Congress

The 19-year-old has shown glimpses of greatness.

Most impressively, Williams has started and played in all but one of their 60 games averaging a solid nine points and five rebounds a game.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Showers For The Thursday Morning Rush

He is also figuring out what it takes to be a pro. As Head Coach Billy Donovan said, Williams didn’t even eat breakfast.

“Eating right, being healthy, you know, taking care of my body – because that’s what’s going to get me through if I want to play 15-plus years like some of those guys have. So being healthy – being available – is a skill; kind of your best skill, because no matter how good you are, if you’re not available,” Williams said. “It’s always good to have experience under my belt, especially when I have, you know, very little coming to this league as a rookie. So whether it’s just play another game, or actually being against the playing bubble, or making it to the playoffs – just that experience for me as a player.”

The Bulls were on the road against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night. Williams played well against them twice in Chicago.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Can You Expect A Plus-Up Payment?

He said this was his first-ever trip to New York.