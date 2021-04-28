DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are forming quickly south of I-80.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some could be strong or severe through sunset with one inch hail possible.

Huge temperature contrast on either side of the front.

Dreary, cold wind off the lake into the city with temps in the 40s and low to mid 70s well south of the front.

This front will be the focus for storm activity through sunset. Hail being the main threat with the strongest cells.

