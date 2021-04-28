CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are forming quickly south of I-80.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some could be strong or severe through sunset with one inch hail possible.READ MORE: Villa Park Man Arrested For Carjacking Amazon Driver
Huge temperature contrast on either side of the front.
Dreary, cold wind off the lake into the city with temps in the 40s and low to mid 70s well south of the front.READ MORE: Cicadas May Be Emerging Earlier Due To Climate Change
This front will be the focus for storm activity through sunset. Hail being the main threat with the strongest cells.
Gusty storms taking shape south of I-80 now. Hail threat with these cells. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather KLOT – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 12:29 PM CDT #ilwx pic.twitter.com/bT3znMmTvs
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 28, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago To Offer A "Vax Pass" Next Month As An Incentive For People To Get The COVID Vaccine